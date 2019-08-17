Palestinian Accused of Ramming Bus Stop in West Bank Dies of Israeli Gunshots - Reports

A Palestinian accused of a premeditated ramming attack on passerby in the West Bank, has died in the hospital after being shot by Israeli soldiers, local media reported on Friday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) A Palestinian accused of a premeditated ramming attack on passerby in the West Bank, has died in the hospital after being shot by Israeli soldiers, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Israeli military, the driver rammed a bus stop in the West Bank of the Jordan river, killing two Israeli citizens, and was neutralized by the soldiers, who happened to be passing.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health was unable to identify the man, who died of the gunshots at 17:00 local time (14:00 GMT), the Wafa news agency reported.

The agency added that the military had blocked several roads and had installed multiple checkpoints after the incident.