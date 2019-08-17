UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Accused Of Ramming Bus Stop In West Bank Dies Of Israeli Gunshots - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:32 AM

Palestinian Accused of Ramming Bus Stop in West Bank Dies of Israeli Gunshots - Reports

A Palestinian accused of a premeditated ramming attack on passerby in the West Bank, has died in the hospital after being shot by Israeli soldiers, local media reported on Friday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) A Palestinian accused of a premeditated ramming attack on passerby in the West Bank, has died in the hospital after being shot by Israeli soldiers, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Israeli military, the driver rammed a bus stop in the West Bank of the Jordan river, killing two Israeli citizens, and was neutralized by the soldiers, who happened to be passing.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health was unable to identify the man, who died of the gunshots at 17:00 local time (14:00 GMT), the Wafa news agency reported.

The agency added that the military had blocked several roads and had installed multiple checkpoints after the incident.

Related Topics

Attack Driver Died Bank Man Media

Recent Stories

Russian air strike kills 13 civilians in Syria cam ..

18 minutes ago

32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

10 minutes ago

Barty rallies to win, sustains bid to return to No ..

10 minutes ago

Wellens still leads Binckbank as Hodeg takes stage ..

10 minutes ago

Ebola cases surface in DR Congo's South Kivu provi ..

10 minutes ago

Archer strikes as Australia slump before rain inte ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.