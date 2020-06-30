UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Ambassador Says 150 Students Stranded Due To Pandemic Repatriated From Russia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:49 AM

Some 150 Palestinian students who have been unable to return home from Russia since March due to the pandemic-related restrictions have finally been repatriated through Jordan, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Some 150 Palestinian students who have been unable to return home from Russia since March due to the pandemic-related restrictions have finally been repatriated through Jordan, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Monday.

"We highly appreciate the Jordanian readiness to facilitate the return of the Palestinian students.

150 of our students yesterday returned home from Russia through Jordan by Jordanian airlines," the ambassador said.

For Palestinians from the West Bank, traveling through Jordan is the only way to get home due to the Israeli blockage, as flights to Amman have been shut down for non-citizens amid the pandemic.

According to the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, there are about 6,000 Palestinians stuck abroad due to travel restrictions.

