Palestinian Ambassador To Russia Does Not Rule Out Putin-Abbas Meeting In May

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:48 PM

Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal did not rule out on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas could have a separate meeting in May on the sidelines of the events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of WWII on Victory Day in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal did not rule out on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas could have a separate meeting in May on the sidelines of the events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of WWII on Victory Day in Moscow.

"Perhaps, but so far there is no clarity," Nofal told Sputnik in response to a question on whether a Putin-Abbas meeting was planned for May.

The diplomat also confirmed that visiting Moscow for the Victory Day anniversary was on Abbas' agenda.

"This may be a protocol meeting, but taking into account the current situation in Palestine and the 'deal of the century,' it may be a separate meeting. I think that some kind of meeting should take place, taking into account the current situation," Nofal said.

US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century envisions Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan River Valley and retaining Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The deal also proposed an independent but demilitarized Palestine. Abbas has firmly rejected the plan.

