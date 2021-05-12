UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Ambassador Urges EU To Put Economic Pressure On Israel To 'End Aggression'

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Palestinian Ambassador Urges EU to Put Economic Pressure on Israel to 'End Aggression'

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Palestinian Ambassador to Brussels and the EU Abdel Rahim Al-Farra told Sputnik he had called on European countries to put pressure on Israel, threatening it with freezing trade and economic cooperation if the aggression continues.

According to the diplomat, to his regret, "the EU member states do not intend to take such measures yet, despite the fact that a number of civil society institutions and some members of the European Parliament demand that economic sanctions be adopted against the Israeli government."

