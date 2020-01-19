Palestinian Arrested After Stabbing Israeli Settler in West Bank - IDF

Israeli servicemen arrested a Palestinian who attacked with a knife an Israeli settler in the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Israeli servicemen arrested a Palestinian who attacked with a knife an Israeli settler in the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"A short while ago [on Saturday], a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli civilian adjacent to the city of Hebron. The terrorist was apprehended by IDF troops and an Israeli civilian at the scene," the military wrote on Twitter.

The incident occurred near the Cave of the Patriarchs located in the heart of the old city of Hebron, the Israeli Channel 13 reported.

According to the IDF statement, issued later on its website, the victim was taken to a hospital.

The emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, confirmed that the Israeli national was hospitalized in Jerusalem.

"The paramedics ... assisted the victim and sent him to Shaare Zedek hospital. A twenty-two-year-old man was wounded in the shoulder and is in a fair condition," Israeli doctors said.

Israel's continued construction of settlements in the West Bank is one of the main issues that has hindered any progress in settling the longstanding conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. Arabs have been demanding that borders between two sovereign countries be based on the lines that existed prior to the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territories exchange. While Palestine seeks recognition for its independent state on the territory of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, Israel refuses to abandon the territories.