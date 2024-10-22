Palestinian Artists Organized Theater Workshop At ACP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:48 PM
On the 27th day of the 38-day "World Culture Festival Karachi," organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, a theater workshop titled "Cultural Resistance from Palestine" was held at the Haseena Moin Hall. Palestinian artists Ahmed Tobasi and Zoe Lafferty led the workshop, teaching acting techniques to students passionate about theater
Palestinian artists Ahmed Tobasi and Zoe Lafferty led the workshop, teaching acting techniques to students passionate about theater.
The artists emphasized the importance of self-identity in creating societal change, stating that individuals cannot bring about significant transformation unless they recognize themselves. Students learned new acting techniques, warmly welcomed the Palestinian artists. The enthusiastic participation of a large number of students reflected their deep interest in the arts.
