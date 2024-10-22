Open Menu

Palestinian Artists Organized Theater Workshop At ACP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:48 PM

Palestinian artists organized theater workshop at ACP

On the 27th day of the 38-day "World Culture Festival Karachi," organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, a theater workshop titled "Cultural Resistance from Palestine" was held at the Haseena Moin Hall. Palestinian artists Ahmed Tobasi and Zoe Lafferty led the workshop, teaching acting techniques to students passionate about theater

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) On the 27th day of the 38-day "World Culture Festival Karachi," organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, a theater workshop titled "Cultural Resistance from Palestine" was held at the Haseena Moin Hall.

Palestinian artists Ahmed Tobasi and Zoe Lafferty led the workshop, teaching acting techniques to students passionate about theater.

The artists emphasized the importance of self-identity in creating societal change, stating that individuals cannot bring about significant transformation unless they recognize themselves. Students learned new acting techniques, warmly welcomed the Palestinian artists. The enthusiastic participation of a large number of students reflected their deep interest in the arts.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Palestine Haseena Moin From

Recent Stories

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety ..

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards

11 minutes ago
 Police arrest outlaws

Police arrest outlaws

25 minutes ago
 BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

10 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

25 minutes ago
 CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, ..

CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary

25 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across ..

CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city

10 minutes ago
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

56 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

56 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

56 minutes ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

56 minutes ago
 Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

31 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances ..

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World