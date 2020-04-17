Palestinian Authorities Confirm 12 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Up to 402 - Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases registered by the Palestinian authorities has reached 402, including 12 people who have recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Friday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases registered by the Palestinian authorities has reached 402, including 12 people who have recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Friday.

"Palestine has registered 12 more cases in the West Bank," al-Kaila said at a daily press briefing, adding that the total number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had increased to 307 in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and 95 cases had been confirmed in eastern Jerusalem.

The minister added that eight patients have fully recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 69, and said that the health authorities continued to take necessary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.