Palestinian Authorities Confirm 5 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Up To 466

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Palestinian Authorities Confirm 5 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Up to 466

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Palestinian authorities has risen by five to 466, spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said on Tuesday.

"Five new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected today in the Palestinian territories. The total number has increased to 466, including 132 cases in East Jerusalem," Melhem said.

Meanwhile, Israel has registered 59 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 13,942.

he death toll has climbed to 184 people after three more patients have died, according to the Israeli Health Ministry. A total of 154 patients have been discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, with the total number of recoveries reaching 4,507.

The number of patients in intensive care is 139, including 113 people who are on mechanical ventilation.

