Palestinian Authorities Deny Having Discussed 'Deal Of Century' With Trump Administration

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

The Palestinian authorities have not held any talks related to the United States' Middle East peace plan, known as the deal of the century, with President Donald Trump's administration, Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said on Friday

On Thursday, Trump told reporters that the White House would roll out the Middle East peace plan next week before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, which is scheduled for Tuesday. The president also pledged that the plan would work, adding that his administration had briefly spoken to the Palestinian authorities on the topic.

Rudeineh stated that there were neither brief nor detailed conversations on the Middle East plan between Palestine and the United States, according to the Palestine news Agency.

"The Palestinian [leadership] has a clear and unwavering position, rejecting Trump's decisions on Jerusalem and other issues as well as everything that has to do with the so-called deal of the century," the spokesman said, as quoted by the media.

The Palestinians became skeptical about the US' mediation role in settling their conflict with Israel after Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state in late 2017.

More Stories From World

