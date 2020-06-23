UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Authorities Record 156 New Coronavirus Cases

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:30 AM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Further 156 coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Palestinian authorities in the past day, bringing the nation's total to 1,184, the health minister said Monday.

"A total of 156 new cases of infection with coronavirus have been recorded on the outskirts of Hebron, Nablus, Ramallah and Qalqilya.

The overall number of infected is 1,184," Mai al-Kaila told reporters.

The minister said that 270 Palestinians had been recently tested after returning from Egypt. They have been self-isolating after their test results came back negative for COVID-19.

