Palestinian Authorities Record 3 New Coronavirus Cases, Total at 266

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Palestinian authorities have confirmed at total of 266 cases of COVID-19, Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian National Authority, said on Friday, adding that three new cases were registered over the past day.

"Two of the those infected were registered in the Artas village, south of [the city of ] Bethlehem," Melhem said, adding that COVID-19 was detected in a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman.

The spokesman added that the third case was confirmed in the province of Hebron in a 20-year-old woman.

According to the Palestinian health authorities, 45 patients have fully recovered, and the death toll remains at one.