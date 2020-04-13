Palestinian Authorities Record 3 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 271

The Palestinian authorities have confirmed a total of 271 cases of the coronavirus, including three cases that have been registered over the past 24 hours, Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian government, said

MOSCOW/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Palestinian authorities have confirmed a total of 271 cases of the coronavirus, including three cases that have been registered over the past 24 hours, Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian government, said.

"The total number of COVID-19 cases ... is now *271* (three new cases were recorded today in Hebron - all workers in Israel)," Melhem wrote on Twitter late on Sunday.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported, citing the government spokesman, that the total number of recoveries has reached 59, and the death toll remains two people.

Meanwhile, Israel's health ministry confirmed on Monday that the death toll has increased to 110, with seven patients having died over the past day. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 11,235.

According to the ministry's report, issued at 08:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT), 181 people are in critical condition, and 133 among them have received medical treatment via ventilators. A total of 1,689 patients have recovered.