Open Menu

Palestinian Authority Says 3 Palestinians Killed In Israeli West Bank Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Palestinian Authority says 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid

Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank near Jenin, said the governor of the region, citing local authorities

Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank near Jenin, said the governor of the region, citing local authorities.

"There are three bodies of martyrs that are now with the Israeli side, after they killed them," Kamal Abu al-Rub said, citing the office in charge of liaising between Israeli and Palestinian authorities in the West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry said the District Coordination Office had also informed it of the deaths of "three young men shot by Israeli forces near Qabatiya", which is in the Jenin governorate.

Related Topics

Governor Martyrs Shaheed Bank Young

Recent Stories

43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes aft ..

43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million

7 minutes ago
 Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspir ..

Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspiring Fans at SIBF 2024

8 minutes ago
 Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 w ..

Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and ..

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Sye ..

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani review ..

3 minutes ago
 COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'march ..

COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'marching orders'

3 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan ..

Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan during CoP29

13 minutes ago
European stocks slide on fears of Russia-Ukraine e ..

European stocks slide on fears of Russia-Ukraine escalation

13 minutes ago
 Governor SBP underscores the need to support women ..

Governor SBP underscores the need to support women entrepreneurs

13 minutes ago
 Najy Benhassine calls on MPA Sadiq Sanjarani

Najy Benhassine calls on MPA Sadiq Sanjarani

13 minutes ago
 No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

2 hours ago
 No document from UAE govt on visa restrictions on ..

No document from UAE govt on visa restrictions on Pakistanis: Embassy

3 minutes ago
 G20 leaders talk climate, wars -- and brace for Tr ..

G20 leaders talk climate, wars -- and brace for Trump's return

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World