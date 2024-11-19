Palestinian Authority Says 3 Palestinians Killed In Israeli West Bank Raid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank near Jenin, said the governor of the region, citing local authorities.
"There are three bodies of martyrs that are now with the Israeli side, after they killed them," Kamal Abu al-Rub said, citing the office in charge of liaising between Israeli and Palestinian authorities in the West Bank.
The Palestinian health ministry said the District Coordination Office had also informed it of the deaths of "three young men shot by Israeli forces near Qabatiya", which is in the Jenin governorate.
