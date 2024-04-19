Palestinian Authority Slams US Veto On UN Membership
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Palestinian Authority condemned the United States for vetoing a Palestinian bid for full UN membership on Thursday, calling it an "aggression" that pushes the Middle East towards an "abyss".
The US policy "represents a blatant aggression against international law and an encouragement to the pursuit of the genocidal war against our people... which pushes the region ever further to the edge of the abyss", Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas's office said in a statement.
The veto at the Security Council "reveals the contradictions of American policy", which claims to support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but at the same time "prevents the implementation of this solution", the statement added.
"The world is united behind the values of truth, justice, freedom and peace that the Palestinian cause represents," said the Palestinian Authority, which sits in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
The draft resolution, which was introduced by Algeria and "recommends to the General Assembly that the State of Palestine be admitted to membership of the United Nations," received 12 votes in favour, two abstentions and one against.
