Open Menu

Palestinian Authority Suspends Al Jazeera Broadcasts: Official Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Palestinian Authority suspends Al Jazeera broadcasts: official media

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday ordered the suspension of broadcasts by the Qatar-based Al Jazeera across the Palestinian territories, accusing the network of airing "inciting content", official media reported.

"The specialised ministerial committee, comprising the ministries of culture, interior and communications, has decided to suspend broadcasts and freeze all activities of Al Jazeera satellite channel and its office in Palestine," the official Wafa news agency said.

"The decision also includes temporarily freezing the work of all journalists, employees, crews and affiliated channels until their legal status is rectified due to Al Jazeera's violations of the laws and regulations in force in Palestine," the report said.

"This decision comes in response to Al Jazeera's insistence on broadcasting inciting content and reports characterised by misinformation, incitement, sedition and interference in Palestinian internal affairs," it added.

An Al Jazeera employee contacted by AFP confirmed that the network's office in Ramallah had received a suspension order on Wednesday.

Tensions between the network and the Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, have risen in recent weeks due to the channel's coverage of clashes between Palestinian security forces and resistance fighters in Jenin.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority's decision comes more than three months after Israeli forces raided the network's office in Ramallah.

The network is already banned from broadcasting from Israel amid a long-running feud with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which has only worsened during the ongoing war in Gaza.

he-jd/kir

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Palestine Gaza Ramallah Media All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

1 hour ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

2 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

2 hours ago
 NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

2 hours ago
 Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits We ..

Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike

2 hours ago
 AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club

2 hours ago
New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

2 hours ago
 Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New ..

Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens

2 hours ago
 Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

2 hours ago
 Discussion to be made after receiving demands of P ..

Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui

2 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

2 hours ago
 Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's to ..

Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban

2 hours ago

More Stories From World