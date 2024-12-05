Open Menu

Palestinian Authority Welcomes Evidence-based Amnesty Report On Gaza Genocide

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Palestinian Authority welcomes evidence-based Amnesty report on Gaza genocide

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Palestinian Authority welcomed what it called an evidence-based Amnesty International (AI) report on Thursday accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

"Amnesty is a credible global organisation that bases its reports on evidence. It has clarified that it possesses evidence of Israel committing genocide," Ahmad al-Deek, adviser to the Palestinian foreign minister, told AFP.

