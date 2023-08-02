Palestinian boy killed by Israeli soldiers during stabbing attack

A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was killed late Tuesday by Israeli soldiers as he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack near the southern West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian and Israeli sources said

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was killed late Tuesday by Israeli soldiers as he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack near the southern West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that it was informed by the Palestinian liaison (security coordination office) with Israel that Mohammed Al-Za'arir was killed by Israeli soldiers near Al-Samou village close to the city.

Palestinian security sources said the Israeli army forces prevented the Palestinian ambulances from reaching the body of the boy.

Israel Radio reported that the incident happened when an Israeli army officer stopped at a bus station to check a Palestinian suspect, who was holding a knife and tried to stab the officer. Another Israel soldier in the area opened fire and killed the suspect.

Al-Za'arir is the second Palestinian killed in the day by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.