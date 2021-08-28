Palestinian boy wounded by Israeli army in Gaza dies

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy shot last week by Israeli soldiers during clashes along the border with Gaza has died of his injuries, the territory's health ministry said Saturday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :A 12-year-old Palestinian boy shot last week by Israeli soldiers during clashes along the border with Gaza has died of his injuries, the territory's health ministry said Saturday.

Omar Hassan Abu al-Nile was hit during clashes last Saturday on the sidelines of a demonstration near the border fence separating the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

He "succumbed to his injuries," the Gaza's health ministry said in a statement.

The August 21 unrest left around 40 people wounded, according to Gaza's Hamas rulers, including a 32-year-old Palestinian man who died on Wednesday.

An Israeli police officer was also shot, and remains in a critical condition.