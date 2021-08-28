UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Boy Wounded By Israeli Army In Gaza Dies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 01:25 PM

Palestinian boy wounded by Israeli army in Gaza dies

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy shot last week by Israeli soldiers during clashes along the border with Gaza has died of his injuries, the territory's health ministry said Saturday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :A 12-year-old Palestinian boy shot last week by Israeli soldiers during clashes along the border with Gaza has died of his injuries, the territory's health ministry said Saturday.

Omar Hassan Abu al-Nile was hit during clashes last Saturday on the sidelines of a demonstration near the border fence separating the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

He "succumbed to his injuries," the Gaza's health ministry said in a statement.

The August 21 unrest left around 40 people wounded, according to Gaza's Hamas rulers, including a 32-year-old Palestinian man who died on Wednesday.

An Israeli police officer was also shot, and remains in a critical condition.

Related Topics

Police Gaza Died Man August Border

Recent Stories

Nine brick-kilns sealed in Sargodha

Nine brick-kilns sealed in Sargodha

2 minutes ago
 Chinese athletes complain about fading color of To ..

Chinese athletes complain about fading color of Tokyo Olympics Gold Medals

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan for 'inclusive' govt in Afghanistan, but ..

Pakistan for 'inclusive' govt in Afghanistan, but recognition only after regiona ..

2 minutes ago
 Faisal Javed lauded women's positive role in socie ..

Faisal Javed lauded women's positive role in society: Faisal Javed

2 minutes ago
 China Criticizes US for Undermining Peace, Stabili ..

China Criticizes US for Undermining Peace, Stability in Taiwan Strait - Defense ..

8 minutes ago
 Police has been directed to ensure prompt response ..

Police has been directed to ensure prompt response;

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.