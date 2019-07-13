UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Child Shot In Head During West Bank Clashes: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:17 AM

A Palestinian child was seriously wounded Friday during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and official media said

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ):A Palestinian child was seriously wounded Friday during clashes between Israeli forces and protesters in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and official media said.

In a statement the ministry said the child was in the operating room in a "critical condition, after being shot in the head with live ammunition".

Official news agency Wafa named him as Abdelrahman Shteiwi, saying he was 10 years old and was wounded during clashes in Kafr Qaddum near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

