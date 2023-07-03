Open Menu

Palestinian Death Toll From Israel's Operation In Jenin Rises To 4 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 07:39 PM

The number of Palestinians who died during the operation of Israeli security forces that began overnight in the city of Jenin in the West Bank has gone up to four, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on the night from Sunday to Monday that they were "striking terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin area." The Palestinian health ministry said later in the night that two Palestinians were killed and another 10 were injured during Israel's operation.

"Three Palestinians died in the city of Jenin, one died in the city of Ramallah. More than 10 people were injured, including three in serious condition," the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

A protest was held overnight in Ramallah against Israel's operation in Jenin.

The IDF said that Israeli security forces attacked the headquarters used by local militants in Jenin for planning terrorist attacks against Israel. The headquarters also housed a warehouse for the storage of weapons and explosives, the IDF said.

The Palestinian health ministry said that one Palestinian was killed and another local resident was injured during an Israeli airstrike on Jenin that preceded the start of Israel's operation.

