Open Menu

Palestinian Death Toll In West Bank Rises To 111

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Palestinian death toll in West Bank rises to 111

Another Palestinian was killed by settlers' fire in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, taking the death toll since the start of the current conflict in Gaza on Oct. 7 to 111, the Health Ministry said

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Another Palestinian was killed by settlers' fire in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, taking the death toll since the start of the current conflict in Gaza on Oct. 7 to 111, the Health Ministry said.

The West Bank is witnessing a rise in clashes and confrontation between Palestinians and Israeli settlers and forces, as Israel continues its incessant bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation of the surprise offensive by Hamas.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, which was expanded on Friday night along with a communications blackout.

At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli attacks, most of them women and children, according to officials.

More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.

The UN General Assembly on Friday called for an immediate humanitarian truce, with 120 states voting for a resolution put forward by Jordan. Israel, however, rejected it.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Resolution Fire United Nations Israel Gaza Bank Women Mosque

Recent Stories

Israeli strikes destroy 'hundreds' of Gaza buildin ..

Israeli strikes destroy 'hundreds' of Gaza buildings: rescuers

3 minutes ago
 ‘Slowly but surely,’: Naseem Shah shares his r ..

‘Slowly but surely,’: Naseem Shah shares his rehab journey

23 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri delivers keynote to Artic Circle A ..

Mariam Almheiri delivers keynote to Artic Circle Assembly

26 minutes ago
 NUST seeks donations for Gaza's emergency relief e ..

NUST seeks donations for Gaza's emergency relief efforts

3 minutes ago
 106 nations to gather in 13th Sharjah Publishers C ..

106 nations to gather in 13th Sharjah Publishers Conference

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Learning Difficult ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Learning Difficulties Forum

56 minutes ago
ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space ..

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space medicine in its 2nd day

1 hour ago
 140 publishers gain global market access insights ..

140 publishers gain global market access insights in Sharjah&#039;s &#039;Profes ..

1 hour ago
 Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committ ..

Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committee Gets the Green Light

2 hours ago
 Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 a ..

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

2 hours ago
 Court reserves verdict in treason case against Cap ..

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

2 hours ago
 As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

3 hours ago

More Stories From World