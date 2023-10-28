Palestinian death toll in West Bank rises to 111

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Another Palestinian was killed by settlers' fire in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, taking the death toll since the start of the current conflict in Gaza on Oct. 7 to 111, the Health Ministry said.

The West Bank is witnessing a rise in clashes and confrontation between Palestinians and Israeli settlers and forces, as Israel continues its incessant bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation of the surprise offensive by Hamas.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, which was expanded on Friday night along with a communications blackout.

At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli attacks, most of them women and children, according to officials.

More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.

The UN General Assembly on Friday called for an immediate humanitarian truce, with 120 states voting for a resolution put forward by Jordan. Israel, however, rejected it.