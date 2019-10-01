UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Delegation Led By Prime Minister To Visit Egypt Next Week - Government

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:18 PM

A ministerial delegation headed by Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh will pay a visit to Egypt next week, Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) A ministerial delegation headed by Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh will pay a visit to Egypt next week, Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Sputnik.

"An extended Palestinian ministerial delegation led by the prime minister will visit Egypt next week. This is the first such visit since 1994. The delegation includes a large number of ministers who visited Jordan and Iraq before going to Cairo," Melhem said.

According to the spokesman, the prime minister will discuss a number of pressing issues with his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly.

"The visit is going under the full control of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and is aimed at considering ways of gradual shifting away from the occupation [by Israel], and, first of all, economic disintegration.

In this regard, we managed to find alternatives to Israeli hospitals in Jordan and Egypt," Melhem noted.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

