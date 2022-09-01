UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Detainee In Israel Halts 172-Day Hunger Strike - Prisoners Affairs Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 02:00 AM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Palestinian detainee Khalil Awawda held in Israel has halted his 172-day hunger strike, which he began in protest against his administrative detention, after reaching a written agreement with the prison administration on his release, the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Committee said on Wednesday.

"Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawda suspended his hunger strike after reaching a written agreement on his release on 02.10.2022," the statement read.

Earlier in August, the Supreme Court of Israel rejected a petition for Awawda's release.

Israel frequently makes administrative arrests of Palestinians suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, without charges and trial.

Awawda was detained on December 27 and subjected to six months of administrative detention. On March 3, he went on a hunger strike. Israeli authorities promised to release Awawda several times since June.

Earlier this month, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an operation dubbed breaking Dawn against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. The military attacked targets in the Gaza Strip, and Israel declared a state of emergency. According to the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip, the death toll that resulted from the escalation amounted to 49 people, including 19 children and four women, 360 people were injured.

