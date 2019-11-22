Palestinian Dies in Gaza Hospital of Injures Received in Israeli Airstrike - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

A Palestinian man died on Friday at a hospital in the Gaza Strip of injuries he received as a result of Israel's airstrike on the city of Deir al Balah last week, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra told Sputnik

"A 40-year-old Palestinian died today at a hospital of serious injuries received on November 14 during the Israeli airstrike on Deir al Balah," al-Qidra said.

According to al-Qidra, nine members of the man's family, including five children, were killed in the airstrike.

Last week, tensions in the area heightened as Israel's killing of Baha Abu al-Atta, a top commander from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip, triggered multiple rocket attacks from Palestinian militants. Israel responded by holding air raids in Gaza. A ceasefire was reportedly achieved after several days of active exchanges of fire.