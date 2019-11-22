UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Dies In Gaza Hospital Of Injures Received In Israeli Airstrike - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:09 PM

Palestinian Dies in Gaza Hospital of Injures Received in Israeli Airstrike - Authorities

A Palestinian man died on Friday at a hospital in the Gaza Strip of injuries he received as a result of Israel's airstrike on the city of Deir al Balah last week, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) A Palestinian man died on Friday at a hospital in the Gaza Strip of injuries he received as a result of Israel's airstrike on the city of Deir al Balah last week, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra told Sputnik.

"A 40-year-old Palestinian died today at a hospital of serious injuries received on November 14 during the Israeli airstrike on Deir al Balah," al-Qidra said.

According to al-Qidra, nine members of the man's family, including five children, were killed in the airstrike.

Last week, tensions in the area heightened as Israel's killing of Baha Abu al-Atta, a top commander from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip, triggered multiple rocket attacks from Palestinian militants. Israel responded by holding air raids in Gaza. A ceasefire was reportedly achieved after several days of active exchanges of fire.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Israel Jihad Gaza Died Man November Family From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan-China friendship unparalleled, reflection ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Stands With Hong Kong But Also Stands W ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Baltic Fleet Ships Traveling to India for ..

2 minutes ago

Separate ward for diabetes patients at Lahore Gene ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of girl's murde ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in vario ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.