Palestinian Dies In Israeli Jail Due To Medical Negligence: NGO

Published February 10, 2023 | 07:08 PM

A Palestinian NGO on Friday said a Palestinian detainee died in an Israeli hospital as a result of "medical negligence

RAMALLAH, Palestine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):A Palestinian NGO on Friday said a Palestinian detainee died in an Israeli hospital as a result of "medical negligence." The Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement that Ahmad Abu Ali, 48, from the occupied West Bank died in the Israeli Soroka hospital.

The statement added that Abu Ali's health deteriorated at night and he was transferred to hospital, but was later announced dead.

According to the NGO, Abu Ali, from Yatta town, southern Hebron city was jailed for a 12-year sentence in 2012.

It also said that Abu Ali suffered from several chronic illnesses including heart disease, diabetes and obesity, and his medical treatment was faced with a deliberate procrastination from the Israeli prison authorities.

The death of Abu Ali brings the total deaths of Palestinians inside Israeli jails since 1967 to 235, including 75 who died due to the medical negligence, the statement said.

