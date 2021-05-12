Palestinian Diplomat Says Mideast Quartet Talks Could Resolve Crisis Over Jerusalem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) A meeting of the middle East Quartet, which brings together Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations, could play a crucial role in resolving the current escalation between Palestinians and Israel, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Wednesday.

The recent unrest in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood prompted a major confrontation on Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. At least 48 Palestinians were killed and over 300 injured in Israeli air strikes. Israel reported seven fatalities and more than 200 injured as a result of rocket fire from Gaza.

"I think the only forces that can influence Israel are the international community and the Middle East Quartet.

A meeting of the Quartet at the level of foreign ministers could play an important role. If no such effort is made, the wound will remain open," Nofal told a press conference.

On Monday, the diplomat told Sputnik that Palestine was hoping for the Middle East Quartet to organize an international conference of 20-25 countries sometime this year. He also stressed that it would be best if Moscow hosted the summit.

In early May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was ready to facilitate the dialogue between Israel and Palestine and was working to organize a Middle East Quartet meeting of ministers.