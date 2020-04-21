UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Diplomat Says US Ambassador Lied About $5Mln In COVID-19 Aid To Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Palestinian Diplomat Says US Ambassador Lied About $5Mln in COVID-19 Aid to Palestinians

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Palestinian Ambassador to France Salman Harfi told Sputnik on Tuesday that US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman lied about Washington providing $5 million to help the Palestinian Authority curb the spread of the coronavirus, saying that Palestinians "did not get a cent" from the pledged funds.

On Thursday, Friedman wrote on Twitter that he was pleased that the US was giving $5 million to Palestinian hospitals and households for meeting immediate, life-saving needs in combating COVID-19.

"He is lying, we don't know where they are going to spend them but not for the Palestinian health care or Palestinian hospitals. The one who wants to donate can go directly to the representative of the Palestinian people and to say: 'I want to resume my help, I was wrong.' The United States gave nothing to the Palestinian people, we didn't get a cent," Herfi said.

The diplomat said that the US gave $3.5 million to NGOs that work with Washington.

"[The US] gave 3.5 million for the NGOs which work for the United States. The United States didn't resume its support to the World Health organization as well so they cannot pretend as Mr. Freedman said that they gave something to Palestinians," Herfi pointed out, referring to Trump's decision to cut funding to the World Health Organization amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump, who has been a critic of the World Health Organization's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, announced halting funding for the UN agency earlier in April.

Herfi recalled that in 2018, the Trump administration decided to cut more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians.

Also, in 2018, it cut financial aid for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Trump has been criticized for jeopardizing Palestinians' ability to cope with the pandemic and putting the global health response at risk by halting US funding to the UN-led agencies.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Palestine Washington Twitter France Trump David United States April 2018 From Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

33 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

2 hours ago

Govt to formally publicize power sector inquiry re ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes ‘Fatima bint Mubarak ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.