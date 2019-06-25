UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Diplomat Slams Bahrain Workshop On Palestine, Calls For New Conference

Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:40 PM

The Washington-brokered economic forum on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in Bahrain is an attempt to "buy" Palestine, it is necessary to convene another conference and find a new mechanism to solve the conflict, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Tuesday

Manama is hosting a June 25-26 meeting where the economic part of the so-called US "deal of the century" will be discussed.

"The workshop in Bahrain is an attempt to buy [Palestine] ... No official representative from Palestine attended this meeting. It is a very low attempt to buy conscience of people. Our position is clear � we call on the international community to convene a new conference and create a new international mechanism to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution," Nofal said at a meeting hosted by the Palestinian Embassy in Moscow.

The diplomat stressed that any deal, even if negotiated by Israel with all the Arab states, would be "stillborn" if not agreed with Palestine.

"It [the deal of the century] does not fulfill rights of the Palestinian people and does not comply with the international law. And, most importantly, it does not serve to justly solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict... Given that, it is necessary to find a new international mechanism to solve this conflict," Nofal said.

The ambassador also voiced the belief in the support of Russia, China and the Arab states.

According to media reports, US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Israel and Palestine seeks to boost Palestine's GDP and create more than a million of new jobs. Other aspects of the deal have yet to be revealed.

