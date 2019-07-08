Palestinian Driver Rams Into Group of Israeli Soldiers Injuring 5 People - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) A Palestinian man has rammed his car into a group of Israeli soldiers near the Palestinian town of Hizma, north of Jerusalem, late on Saturday, injuring five military personnel, the Israeli armed forces' press service said.

"The terrorist noticed the soldiers who were on the side of the road, performing an operational task, and hit them.

Three of them suffered moderate injuries, two [others] sustained minor injuries," the press service said in a press release.

Israeli security forces had been searching for the perpetrator, who had fled from the scene, all night and reported his arrest on the West Bank on Sunday morning.

"The terrorist and his father were detained in this area at a checkpoint by the Israel Defense Forces," the press release added.

Israel believes that the suspect had intentionally driven his vehicle into the Israeli soldiers.