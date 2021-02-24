UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Economy Minister Tests Positive

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:22 PM

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Palestinian economy minister and government spokesman has tested positive for the novel corona-virus.

The Ministry of Economy announced late on Tuesday that Khaled al-Osaily had contracted the virus, adding that he "is in good health," without disclosing further details.??????? Palestine, so far, has recorded 199,769 corona-virus cases, including 3,000 deaths, and 184,210 recoveries.

