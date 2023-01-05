Palestinian Envoy to UN Confirms Security Council Meeting Thursday on Al-Aqsa Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the controversial visit of Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir to Al-Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said during a press conference.

"There will be an emergency Security Council meeting tomorrow at 3 o'clock (Eastern)," Mansour said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Gvir visited Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa mosque - one of Islam's most revered sites - is located. The visit sparked condemnation from much of the Muslim world, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committed to protecting the status quo of the Temple Mount, a member of his office reportedly said on Tuesday. The Temple Mount is revered as a holy site by all of the Abrahamic faiths.