Palestinian Factions Seek Elections to Renew 'Mandates' After US Power Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The upcoming Palestinian elections, the first in 15 years, will unlikely bring about a significant change in the political line-up, as they are meant to legitimize existing political mandates of Fatah and Hamas in the eyes of the new US administration and the wider international community, experts told Sputnik.

As per a decree issued by President Mahmoud Abbas on January 15, the Palestinian Authority (PA) will hold legislative elections on May 22 and a presidential race on July 31. The rival Hamas movement welcomed the announcement. So did the United Nations and the European Union.

President Abbas, whose term officially ran out more than a decade ago, is seeking to legitimize his mandate in order to restore relations with the United States under the Joe Biden administration, Ksenia Svetlova, a former member of the Israeli parliament, told Sputnik.

"The Palestinian Authorities felt estranged from the White House, as former US President Donald Trump undertook a set of steps such as departing from the US commitment to a two-state solution, cutting aid to the Palestinians, moving US embassy to Jerusalem and brokering the Abraham accords between Israel and several Arab countries," Svetlova explained.

Palestinian political scientist Ghassan Khatib agreed that in order to take advantage of the new US administration, the Palestinians need to end the split between the two factions and renew legitimacy through elections.

"The long period without election affected negatively the legitimacy of the leadership. That weakened its internal possession and its external one. Many of friendly countries, such as Europeans, increased complaints about the need for election," Khatib told Sputnik.

New realities call for new solutions. According to the political analysts, Palestine's main political movements, Fatah and Hamas, who have recently attempted to renew reconciliation efforts, did so realizing the need to form a united front as they lost their "deal brokers" in the Middle East settlement following normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab countries.

Fatah and Hamas representatives are expected to gather in Egypt on February 8 for talks on the elections.

While candidacies have yet to be officially announced, Palestinian media have already outlined a broad range of candidates.

"It is not clear yet, who is going to run but most probably almost everybody. Fatah, Hamas, the PLO [Palestine Liberation Organization] small factions in addition to [Mohammad] Dahlan group will most probably run. The most important unknown factor is Marwan Barghouti and his group in Fatah who did not make up his mind yet," Khatib said.

Svetlova echoed her Palestinian colleague's comment stating that former Fatah leaders like ex-security chief Mohammad Dahlan, backed by the United Arab Emirates, or jailed Marwan Barghouti, were mulling whether to run in the upcoming presidential election.

Barghouti is currently serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison for allegedly plotting attacks on Israeli targets during the Second Intifada. Despite his years-long imprisonment, Barghouti remains very popular among Palestinians. The Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research regularly reports that Barghouti would win a presidential election.

"As for a list of candidates, it is still being formed and it is not clear whether 85-year-old Abbas will run for office, whether the leaders of Hamas Ismail Haniya and Khaled Mishaal would come from abroad, weather one of the former leaders of Fatah, Mohammad Dahlan, who has been living in the Emirates for several years, will dare to run against Abbas. He is rumored to be the favorite of Israel, the favorite of Egypt and the UAE," Svetlova noted.

Both analysts are not ruling out that there is still a possibility that the Palestinian leadership would once again delay the elections, taking into account that it did happen in the past and given existing obstacles like the ongoing rivalry between the two Palestinian factions or elections in Jerusalem.

In the past, Abbas has said on numerous occasions that he would hold elections only if Palestinians in Jerusalem were also allowed to cast their ballots.

"There is no certainty yet that the elections will take place at all. We understand that the dispute between Fatah and Hamas is still not resolved. There is no clarity about the voting in East Jerusalem. This decision rests in the hands of Israel," Israeli politic expert Svetlova underlined.

According to Khatib, it is unclear that the Israeli government would allow Palestinian elections in Jerusalem, as by doing so they would legitimize Palestinian presence in the city.

ANOTHER CHANCE FOR HAMAS VICTORY?

The Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research reported that Fatah had a 4 percent point advantage over Hamas in December.

According to Khatib, Hamas will have a chance to win, like it has already done 15 years ago, if Fatah looks fractured ahead of the elections. Hamas, the expert noted, would also have more chances to be recognized as the winner by Israel, as it would justify what he says is its current lack of desire to negotiate.

"I am not sure that Israel has a problem with Hamas winning, on the contrary, it is more politically comfortable for [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the like," he said.

Hamas won parliamentary elections in January 2006, defeating Abbas' long-dominant Fatah movement but, after economic sanctions against the Palestinian National Authority imposed by Israel and the Quartet on the Middle East and the Fatah-Hamas 2007 clashes, Abbas dismissed the Hamas prime minister. Hamas has since continued to control Gaza, while Fatah is leading the Palestinian Authority in the parts of the West Bank out of Israeli control.

As of today, Israel has not officially commented on the looming elections. Palestinian experts underline that Israel's position on the matter is important if not critical for the chances of holding them.

"It is very suspicious that Israel did not make any comment on election yet. There are leaks that Israel will present its position only after their [Knesset] election in March. In all cases, Israeli position is very important, as they control all aspects of Palestinian life. If they decide, they can make the election not possible in many ways; one easy way is to prevent Palestinians of East Jerusalem from voting and running," Khatib said.

According to Svetlova, the Israeli leadership needs to do utmost to prevent Hamas from winning the elections and ensure that Fatah, whose public support is waning, will maintain their control over the territories.

"If Israel wants moderate forces [Fatah] to win, Israel needs to make some goodwill gestures towards the Palestinian Authority today. Israel controls the PA's borders, import of goods, a part of the PA's economy is also controlled by Israel. In order to strengthen those, who for the past 15 years chose to renounce terror as a tool for achieving political goals, we need to make small but important things for the Palestinian residents such as allowing the construction of residential areas in the city of Qalqilya [in the West Bank], halting the demolition of schools and residential buildings in the area C and easing coordination between the PA and Jordan," Svetlova argued.

Abbas has yet to confirm or deny that he will be running as the Fatah presidential candidate. In the past, he indicated that he did not wish to seek another term. In 2009, when an electoral decree was formally issued last time, the leader stated that he had made a final decision not to run for the presidency.