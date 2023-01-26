Palestinian Fatah group announces escalation with Israel

The Palestinian Fatah group on Thursday called for intensifying confrontation against the Israeli occupation in response to the Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp, northern West Bank

RAMALLAH,, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ):The Palestinian Fatah group on Thursday called for intensifying confrontation against the Israeli occupation in response to the Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp, northern West Bank.

In a statement, the Fatah group also called for a general strike across the Palestinian territories, to confront the Israeli occupation in every area.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said nine Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli force raided the camp sparking clashes with Palestinians.

Thursday's military offensive is the largest Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp since 2002.