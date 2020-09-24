UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Fatah, Hamas Agree To Overcome Differences At Talks In Turkey- Fatah Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:47 PM

Palestinian Fatah, Hamas Agree to Overcome Differences at Talks in Turkey- Fatah Spokesman

Representatives of the two main Palestinian movements the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) have agreed to overcome their differences during high-level talks in Turkey, Fatah movement spokesman Munir Aljagub told Sputnik on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Representatives of the two main Palestinian movements the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) have agreed to overcome their differences during high-level talks in Turkey, Fatah movement spokesman Munir Aljagub told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Fatah delegation headed by Secretary-General [of the movement's central committee] Jibril Rajoub held fruitful high-level talks with the head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and his deputy, Saleh al-Arouri, in Turkey," Aljagub said.

According to the spokesman, the negotiations aimed to implement the outcomes of the meetings of the factions' general-secretaries in Ramallah and Beirut earlier in September, while the final and official announcement of the national consensus will take place at the heads' next meeting no later than October 1.

Disagreements between Palestine's two political factions erupted back in 2006 after Hamas won general elections in the Palestinian National Authority. The conflict resulted in the split of the authority, with Hamas taking over the Gaza Strip and the West Bank remaining in control of Fatah.

In 2017, Fatah and Hamas signed an Egypt-brokered agreement to put Gaza back under the Palestinian National Authority's control, but the deal has not yet been implemented.

Related Topics

Palestine Turkey Gaza Bank Split Beirut Ramallah September October 2017 Agreement

Recent Stories

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

36 minutes ago

Police Act 1861 in force in Islamabad, GB, AJK; Na ..

7 minutes ago

Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zahra wins Mackler ..

7 minutes ago

US Attorneys Offices Charge Over 300 People for Cr ..

7 minutes ago

No Way Trump Will Shut US Economy Down Again Over ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Discontinues Evacuation Flights Program Lau ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.