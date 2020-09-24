Palestinian Fatah, Hamas Agree to Overcome Differences at Talks in Turkey- Fatah Spokesman

Representatives of the two main Palestinian movements the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) have agreed to overcome their differences during high-level talks in Turkey, Fatah movement spokesman Munir Aljagub told Sputnik on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Representatives of the two main Palestinian movements the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) have agreed to overcome their differences during high-level talks in Turkey, Fatah movement spokesman Munir Aljagub told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Fatah delegation headed by Secretary-General [of the movement's central committee] Jibril Rajoub held fruitful high-level talks with the head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and his deputy, Saleh al-Arouri, in Turkey," Aljagub said.

According to the spokesman, the negotiations aimed to implement the outcomes of the meetings of the factions' general-secretaries in Ramallah and Beirut earlier in September, while the final and official announcement of the national consensus will take place at the heads' next meeting no later than October 1.

Disagreements between Palestine's two political factions erupted back in 2006 after Hamas won general elections in the Palestinian National Authority. The conflict resulted in the split of the authority, with Hamas taking over the Gaza Strip and the West Bank remaining in control of Fatah.

In 2017, Fatah and Hamas signed an Egypt-brokered agreement to put Gaza back under the Palestinian National Authority's control, but the deal has not yet been implemented.