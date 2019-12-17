Palestinian Fatah Party Waiting for Israel to Allow New Elections in Jerusalem

(@imziishan)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Palestinian political party Fatah is waiting for Israel 's permission to organize planned general and presidential elections in East Jerusalem , a prominent party member said on Tuesday.

Last week, the Palestinian authorities requested that Israel allow Palestinians living in East Jerusalem to participate in planned general and presidential elections. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is delaying the elections until the approval is issued.

"We are expecting Israel's response regarding holding elections in Jerusalem. We insist that Jerusalem is a part of the Palestinian elections," Palestinian Prime Minister and Fatah member Mohammad Shtayyeh said during a press conference.

Hamas, Fatah's main political rival, on the other hand, does not consider Abbas' delay justified and advocates a more aggressive approach.

"The delay of a presidential decree on holding elections is unjustified. We disagree that elections and the will of our people depend on the will of the [Israeli] occupation. We are ready to participate in a political struggle to unmask the behavior of the occupation [Israel] and make it organize elections in Jerusalem," Abdullatif al-Kanu, a spokesman for Hamas, told Sputnik.

The last Palestinian presidential and general elections took place in 2005 and 2006, respectively. After that, prospects for a new election became increasingly unlikely as the antagonism between Fatah and Hamas grew stronger. Disagreements between the two parties has made it near impossible to hold elections until now.