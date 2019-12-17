UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Fatah Party Waiting For Israel To Allow New Elections In Jerusalem

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:46 PM

Palestinian Fatah Party Waiting for Israel to Allow New Elections in Jerusalem

The Palestinian political party Fatah is waiting for Israel's permission to organize planned general and presidential elections in East Jerusalem, a prominent party member said on Tuesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Palestinian political party Fatah is waiting for Israel's permission to organize planned general and presidential elections in East Jerusalem, a prominent party member said on Tuesday.

Last week, the Palestinian authorities requested that Israel allow Palestinians living in East Jerusalem to participate in planned general and presidential elections. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is delaying the elections until the approval is issued.

"We are expecting Israel's response regarding holding elections in Jerusalem. We insist that Jerusalem is a part of the Palestinian elections," Palestinian Prime Minister and Fatah member Mohammad Shtayyeh said during a press conference.

Hamas, Fatah's main political rival, on the other hand, does not consider Abbas' delay justified and advocates a more aggressive approach.

"The delay of a presidential decree on holding elections is unjustified. We disagree that elections and the will of our people depend on the will of the [Israeli] occupation. We are ready to participate in a political struggle to unmask the behavior of the occupation [Israel] and make it organize elections in Jerusalem," Abdullatif al-Kanu, a spokesman for Hamas, told Sputnik.

The last Palestinian presidential and general elections took place in 2005 and 2006, respectively. After that, prospects for a new election became increasingly unlikely as the antagonism between Fatah and Hamas grew stronger. Disagreements between the two parties has made it near impossible to hold elections until now.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Jerusalem

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

21 minutes ago

Russian UNSC Resolution on Syria Border Crossing t ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Club World Cup results

2 minutes ago

EU will do 'maximum' to meet Brexit trade deal dea ..

2 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader's Approval Ratings Plummet After ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.