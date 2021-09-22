Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told Sputnik on Tuesday he is ready to meet with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly taking place this week in New York

"Yes, why not, why not," al-Maliki said when asked about a possibility of meeting with Lavrov.

Al-Maliki also said "no" when asked by Sputnik whether he has plans to meet the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.