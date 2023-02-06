UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Foreign Minister Cautions Israel Against Imposing Curfews

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Palestinian Foreign Minister Cautions Israel Against Imposing Curfews

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki says Israel should not act rashly to impose curfews in Palestinian neighborhoods unless it wants to deal with armed resistance.

Al-Maliki spoke to Sputnik on the heels of a suggestion by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir that Palestinians should stay indoors during certain hours to prevent militants from attacking Israelis. Ben-Gvir also proposed arresting Palestinians for carrying weapons and enforcing the death penalty on those convicted of killing Israelis.

"Any attempts to impose curfews in any neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, the way that this Israeli minister is asking, will get negative repercussions. They have to be very careful," al-Maliki warned.

He accused the ultranationalist Israeli defense minister of acting immaturely. Ben-Gvir prompted international condemnation within days of taking office last month by visiting Al Aqsa, a holy Muslim site in Jerusalem that has been off-limits to Jewish worshippers.

Al-Maliki urged the new Israeli government to invest in talks on a two-state solution. That prospect has been dimmed by bloodshed that marred the first weeks of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet.

"They have to come to their senses. They have to realize that the Palestinians are here to stay and that the only way is to recognize the right of the Palestinians to set determination to independence, to statehood. And the best thing to achieve that is through negotiations," he insisted.

Related Topics

Militants Prime Minister Israel Condemnation Jerusalem Independence SITE Muslim Jew From Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units t ..

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

12 hours ago
 17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of ..

17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions abroad begins tomorro ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.