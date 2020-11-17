UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Foreign Minister Hopes Hamas-Fatah Talks To Launch Electoral Process

Palestinian Foreign Minister Hopes Hamas-Fatah Talks to Launch Electoral Process

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki said on Tuesday that he counted on the negotiations between the Palestinian Hamas and Fatah movements, underway in Cairo, to pave the way for a general election and ultimately internal political reconciliation.

"We are hopeful. This is not the first round of talks ... and we are very much encouraged that the talks in Cairo might bring us good news in order for the president to sign the presidential decree calling for elections," Malki said at a joint press conference following talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

According to the Palestinian foreign minister, elections are instrumental for the renewal of Palestine's leadership and institutions, as well as for overcoming the political divide that has lasted for 12 years.

"In order for us to be able to end the division and go for a conciliation, what is important is really to hold the elections.

It is really due time for the elections to be held in Palestine at the level of parliament and presidency," Malki said.

The minister asserted that the Palestinian Authority was ready to make reasonable compromises for the sake of reconciliation.

The Palestinian political divide dates back to the 2006 parliamentary elections, in which Hamas claimed victory and established control over the Gaza Strip, cutting the ties with the Palestinian Authority and the West Bank-controlling Fatah. A brutal conflict followed in 2007, claiming the lives of hundreds of Palestinians. It was not until 2018 that the parties committed to a reconciliation agreement in Cairo. However, its key provisions have remained unimplemented. Disagreements between the two parties have made it nearly impossible to hold new elections until now.

