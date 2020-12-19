Palestinian Foreign Minister Says Ready to Work With Biden Administration

The Palestinian Authority's top diplomat Riyad al-Maliki on Saturday expressed hopes that Joe Biden's upcoming administration would strive to rebuild relations with Palestine

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The Palestinian Authority's top diplomat Riyad al-Maliki on Saturday expressed hopes that Joe Biden's upcoming administration would strive to rebuild relations with Palestine.

"We are ready to cooperate with the new American administration and expect it to rebuild relations with Palestine as they were before," al-Maliki said in Cairo at a joint press conference with the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan.

He noted that in view of the "new conditions," Palestine must open new channels of communication with Washington.

According to al-Maliki, Israel continues to take actions that complicate any negotiations, including the construction of new settlements, calling on the international community to increase pressure on Israel. The foreign minister went on to reiterate Ramallah's commitment to the two-state solution.

Earlier in May, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said that Palestine had decided to terminate all agreements with Israel and the United States amid the Israeli government's intentions to annex a part of Palestinian lands.