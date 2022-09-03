GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Saturday blamed Israel for the death of a Palestinian prisoner who had died while in an Israeli hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Committee announced the death of 40-year-old prisoner Musa Abu Mohammed due to medical negligence.

"The Palestinian Foreign Ministry holds the occupation authorities fully responsible for the death of prisoner Musa Abu Mohammed as a result of medical negligence," a statement issued by the ministry read.

The ministry also accused Israeli authorities of constant medical negligence of Palestinian prisoners.

"The Foreign Ministry believes that the medical negligence elevated by the Israeli occupation authorities to the rank of prisoner policy is part of the crimes against our people," the ministry added.

The ministry also called for an international investigation into the death of Abu Mohammed and asked the international community to take the necessary measures to ensure the protection of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.