Palestinian Foreign Ministry Condemns Construction of Jewish Faith School in West Bank

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the construction of a Jewish faith school in the previously evacuated Israeli settlement of Homesh in the West Bank.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the (Israeli) settlement in all its forms, including the restoration of a faith school in the evacuated settlement of Homesh, led by a member of the Council of settlements in the north of the West Bank," the ministry said in a statement.

Palestine considers the restoration of the school and the unblocking of the road to the settlement a form of "silent and creeping annexation of the occupied West Bank," powered and controlled by the Israeli government, it said.

The ministry urged the international community to take responsibility for ensuring compliance with the related internationally accepted legal documents, especially the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, before it is too late.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Israeli settlers had constructed a faith school in Homesh in the north of the West Bank that had been evacuated in 2005. In March, Israel adopted a law revoking the dismantlement of four Israeli settlements in the West Bank as part of the Israeli disengagement from Gaza in 2005. The new law applies to only four settlements: Ganim, Kadim, Sanur and Homesh, evacuated 18 years ago according to the plan proposed by then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

In March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Israel does not intend to build new settlements in those regions despite the revocation of the dismantlement.

The Israeli disengagement from Gaza, approved by the Israeli parliament in 2004 and put into action in 2005,was the unilateral dismantling of the 21 Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of Israeli settlers and army from inside the Gaza Strip.