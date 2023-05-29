UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Foreign Ministry Condemns Construction Of Jewish Faith School In West Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Palestinian Foreign Ministry Condemns Construction of Jewish Faith School in West Bank

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the construction of a Jewish faith school in the previously evacuated Israeli settlement of Homesh in the West Bank

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the construction of a Jewish faith school in the previously evacuated Israeli settlement of Homesh in the West Bank.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the (Israeli) settlement in all its forms, including the restoration of a faith school in the evacuated settlement of Homesh, led by a member of the Council of settlements in the north of the West Bank," the ministry said in a statement.

Palestine considers the restoration of the school and the unblocking of the road to the settlement a form of "silent and creeping annexation of the occupied West Bank," powered and controlled by the Israeli government, it said.

The ministry urged the international community to take responsibility for ensuring compliance with the related internationally accepted legal documents, especially the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, before it is too late.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Israeli settlers had constructed a faith school in Homesh in the north of the West Bank that had been evacuated in 2005. In March, Israel adopted a law revoking the dismantlement of four Israeli settlements in the West Bank as part of the Israeli disengagement from Gaza in 2005. The new law applies to only four settlements: Ganim, Kadim, Sanur and Homesh, evacuated 18 years ago according to the plan proposed by then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

In March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Israel does not intend to build new settlements in those regions despite the revocation of the dismantlement.

The Israeli disengagement from Gaza, approved by the Israeli parliament in 2004 and put into action in 2005,was the unilateral dismantling of the 21 Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of Israeli settlers and army from inside the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Army United Nations Israel Parliament Gaza Road Bank March Jew Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Italian Foreign Minister Calls China's 12-Point Pe ..

Italian Foreign Minister Calls China's 12-Point Peace Plan for Ukraine 'Partly N ..

3 minutes ago
 Seven charged with N.Ireland police shooting appea ..

Seven charged with N.Ireland police shooting appear in court

3 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI leader Raja Khurram in Judi ..

ATC grants bail to PTI leader Raja Khurram in Judicial Complex vandalizing case

3 minutes ago
 Kenya says to boost trade ties with Moscow as Lavr ..

Kenya says to boost trade ties with Moscow as Lavrov visits

3 minutes ago
 Wolves' defender Toti gets Portugal call for Euro ..

Wolves' defender Toti gets Portugal call for Euro qualifiers

3 minutes ago
 District admin raids on profiteers, imposed 30000 ..

District admin raids on profiteers, imposed 30000 rupee fine

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.