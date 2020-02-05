Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki praised on Tuesday the EU statement on the so-called deal of the century proposed by US President Donald Trump to settle the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling it Trump administration's big failure

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki praised on Tuesday the EU statement on the so-called deal of the century proposed by US President Donald Trump to settle the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling it Trump administration's big failure.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrel, said earlier in the day that the US Palestinian-Israeli settlement initiative did not meet the parameters agreed by the international community, and warned that the annexation of the occupied territories on the West Bank of the Jordan River would not go unnoticed.

"The European Union's statement represents a new defeat for the Trump administration and US diplomacy, which is based on the denial of international law and the right of the Palestinian people to create an independent state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with its capital in Jerusalem," the Palestinian Ma'an news agency quoted Malki as saying.

The foreign minister added that Palestine was working with the European Union on recognizing the Arab state, which would be the best way to resume the peace process.

The peace initiative was formally unveiled by Trump a week ago. Under the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy."

The peace plan triggered a strong backlash, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital. The Arab League also rejected the peace plan, calling it unjust, and urged the international community to counter any Israeli attempt to implement it.