Palestinian Foreign Minster Says He Would Welcome Israel Ceasefire But It Is Not Enough

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Thursday he would welcome a unilateral ceasefire by Israel but it is not enough because Jerusalem remains the key issue.

"We do believe that Israel has no way out but to stop its carnage, its aggression against the Palestinian people.

We think that they might go for a unilateral ceasefire, because Israel, as always, tries to avoid reaching a joint ceasefire... That's good that the carnage, the attack will stop. It's good that the Palestinian people, more than 2 million of them, will be able to go to sleep tonight, knowing that they will have a brighter tomorrow, but it's not enough," al-Maliki said.

"The core issue that started all these episodes is Jerusalem. We cannot forget Jerusalem," he said.