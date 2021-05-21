UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Foreign Minster Says He Would Welcome Israel Ceasefire But It Is Not Enough

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 12:50 AM

Palestinian Foreign Minster Says He Would Welcome Israel Ceasefire But It Is Not Enough

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Thursday he would welcome a unilateral ceasefire by Israel but it is not enough because Jerusalem remains the key issue.

"We do believe that Israel has no way out but to stop its carnage, its aggression against the Palestinian people.

We think that they might go for a unilateral ceasefire, because Israel, as always, tries to avoid reaching a joint ceasefire... That's good that the carnage, the attack will stop. It's good that the Palestinian people, more than 2 million of them, will be able to go to sleep tonight, knowing that they will have a brighter tomorrow, but it's not enough," al-Maliki said.

"The core issue that started all these episodes is Jerusalem. We cannot forget Jerusalem," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Jerusalem All Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

3 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

3 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

5 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.