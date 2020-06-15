Palestinian Government Announces Inability to Pay Salaries to Employees

The Palestinian government cannot pay salaries to its employees, as it did not receive tax deductions from Israel, spokesman Ibrahim Milhim said on Sunday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Palestinian government cannot pay salaries to its employees, as it did not receive tax deductions from Israel, spokesman Ibrahim Milhim said on Sunday.

Last week, Milhim said that the Palestinian government refused to accept Israeli monthly tax transfers for goods produced within its territory, as the country cut its ties with Israel.

"The government did not receive tax deductions from Israel. The Palestinian leadership will not be subject to Israeli blackmail. When the necessary funds for salary payment appear in the Ministry of Finance, then the government will pay all salaries," Milhim said at a press conference.

The spokesman added that there were "casualties in every battle" and "personnel are partners in this battle."

In late May, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to terminate all treaties with the United States and Israel, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioning the potential annexation of the Jordan River's West Bank territories.