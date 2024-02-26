Palestinian Government Submits Resignation To Abbas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday announced the resignation of his government which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, saying "new political measures" were needed given the changing reality in Gaza
Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday announced the resignation of his government which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, saying "new political measures" were needed given the changing reality in Gaza.
"I submit the government's resignation to Mr President (Mahmud Abbas)," Shtayyeh said, adding that it comes in the wake of the "developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem".
He said he had offered the resignation last Tuesday but was formally submitting it "in writing" on Monday.
Recent Stories
Five day anti polio campaign inaugurated
Repatriation of DJ Sultan Ali Laghari to SHC notified
Voice of Pakistan organizes fun tour for special persons
Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two
AJK President conveys condolences to Kashmir Peace Forum President
Mushaal urges world to take notice of rising incidents of custodial rape by Indi ..
Governor Sindh visits DALFA Cattle Show
Ombudsman office Punjab resolves cases of 53 applicants in Vehari
Administrations engaged to make polio drive success in Pishin: DC
Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters of mutual interest
Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing as CM Sindh
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
More Stories From World
-
Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two18 minutes ago
-
Palestinian PM resigns citing 'new reality' of Gaza war2 hours ago
-
Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'2 hours ago
-
Economic Watch: Fine-tuned carbon trading regulation accelerates China's green transition3 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Hong Kong, meets CE3 hours ago
-
'Become stronger': Iranians urged to vote as Mideast tensions soar3 hours ago
-
Rupee & Yuan to join UAE payment system to boost multilateral trade: Expert4 hours ago
-
Greece awaits answers a year after worst train disaster4 hours ago
-
Macron seeks to rally European support for Ukraine4 hours ago
-
Ukrainian army says withdrew from eastern village near Avdiivka4 hours ago
-
Russia seeks nearly 3-year jail term for top rights campaigner4 hours ago
-
Attacks on mosque, church kill dozens in Burkina Faso4 hours ago