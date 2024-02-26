Open Menu

Palestinian Government Submits Resignation To Abbas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday announced the resignation of his government which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, saying "new political measures" were needed given the changing reality in Gaza.

"I submit the government's resignation to Mr President (Mahmud Abbas)," Shtayyeh said, adding that it comes in the wake of the "developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem".

He said he had offered the resignation last Tuesday but was formally submitting it "in writing" on Monday.

