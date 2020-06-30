(@FahadShabbir)

BETHLEHEM, Palestine , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):The Palestinian government on Monday locked down the West Bank city of Bethlehem for a 48-hour period due to the spread of coronavirus.

"The move came after a surge in coronavirus infections," Bethlehem governor Kamel Hamid said in a statement.

He said the virus has spread in a number of towns and refugee camps in the city.

According to the governor, all public and private institutions will be shut, activities suspended and entry and exit from the city banned.

On Monday, Palestinian authorities confirmed 97 new coronavirus cases in the West Bank, including 27 in Bethlehem.

In March, the Palestinian authorities imposed a two-month lockdown in Bethlehem after the detection of coronavirus cases in the city.

So far, Palestinian authorities confirmed 2,345 virus cases, including eight deaths, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.