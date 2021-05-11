UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Group Confirms Death Of 3 Senior Commanders In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

GAZA/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian movement operating int he Gaza Strip, confirmed on Tuesday the death of three senior commanders in an Israeli missile strike on the exclave.

The Palestinian group said the three assassinated members were leaders of the its armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigades.

Doctors told Sputnik earlier that a strike at a house in Gaza left three people dead and nine others injured. The Israeli military identified one of the dead as Samih al-Mamluk, the head of Islamic Jihad's rocket unit.

Israel and the Hamas group controlling Gaza have exchanged hundreds of missile strikes since Monday night, in what is the worst escalation in years. Tensions rose after an Israeli court allowed the eviction of several Palestinian families in eastern Jerusalem in favor of Jewish settlers.

More Stories From World

