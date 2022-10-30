Palestinian Gunman Opens Fire in Hebron, Injures Four Israelis - IDF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Four Israelis were injured in the city of Hebron by a Palestinian gunman who was later neutralized by a security guard, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and medical services said on Saturday.

"A terrorist shot live fire near the Tzion Barrier in Hebron earlier today. A security guard in the area neutralized the terrorist," the IDF said.

IDF soldiers are searching the area for the perpetrator's accomplice, the statement said.

The Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, said that four Israelis were injured in the attack.

"MDA EMTs (emergency medical technicians) and Paramedics are treating and conveying 4 gunshot victims, 1 severe condition, 1 moderate, and 2 mild condition," the medical service tweeted.

A Palestinian with minor injuries was handed over to the Red Crescent, MDA said.