Palestinian Hamas Delegation Slams Recent UAE-Israel Accord Normalizing Diplomatic Ties

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:07 PM

The Palestinian Hamas delegation has strongly condemned an agreement signed between the United Arab Emirates and Israel earlier in August, saying that it undermines the efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue, Mousa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas representative for external relations, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Palestinian Hamas delegation has strongly condemned an agreement signed between the United Arab Emirates and Israel earlier in August, saying that it undermines the efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue, Mousa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas representative for external relations, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We, the Hamas movement and all Palestinian institutions, firmly reject the UAE-Israel deal, as it jeopardizes [the efforts to settle] the Palestinian issue and gives [Israel] an opportunity to continue covering its crimes toward the people, land and holy sites," Marzouk said.

The movement considers the UAE-Israel accord to be "a stab in the back of the Palestinian people," the Hamas official noted.

The US-sponsored UAE-Israel peace agreement, which provides for establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries, was announced by US President Donald Trump on August 13. The two states are expected to sign a number of treaties in various fields of cooperation.

