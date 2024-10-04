Open Menu

Palestinian Health Ministry Says 16 Killed In Israeli Strike On West Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) At least 16 people were killed in the West Bank refugee camp of Tulkarm, the Palestinian health ministry said late Thursday, following an Israeli air strike in the area.

"Sixteen martyrs following the bombing of the Tulkarm camp by the occupation," the Palestinian health ministry said on its Telegram account.

The Israeli army confirmed the strike on the town in the northern West Bank, describing it as a joint operation carried out by the Shin Bet internal security service and the air force, according to a brief statement by the military.

Reached by telephone, camp official Faisal Salama told AFP that the attack had been carried out by an F-16 fighter.

A resident from the area said the Israeli plane had "hit a cafeteria in a three-story building."

"There are many victims in the hospital," the resident added, saying the toll would likely rise.

Violence in the West Bank has surged alongside the war in Gaza which began after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Since the Hamas attack, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 699 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

At least 24 Israelis, including members of the security forces, have been killed in Palestinian militant attacks during the same period, Israeli officials say.

Major Israeli operations in the West Bank are sometimes occurring "at a scale not witnessed in the last two decades," United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said last month.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and its forces regularly make incursions into Palestinian communities, but the current raids as well as comments by Israeli officials mark an escalation, residents say.

